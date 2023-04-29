'What Nonsense...': Ambati Rayudu Rubbishes Reports of Tweet Being a Dig at Sunil Gavaskar For His Comments

Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu has clarified that his earlier tweet regarding the ‘ups and downs’ was not a dig at legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. Rayudu has been in underwhelming form this season and has scored just 83 runs in 8 matches thus far with a high score of 27*. The 37-year-old has been playing as the Impact Player for the franchise which left Gavaskar fuming after his latest failure against Rajasthan Royals. Rayudu was dismissed for a second-ball duck.

The CSK batter took to Twitter to ridicule the reports that his earlier tweet on Friday where he shared his feelings on ‘ups and downs’ in life and sports was a dig at Gavaskar.

“What nonsense… my tweet has nothing to do with the great mr Gavaskars comments.. his opinions are well respected and in regards to my fielding . A player doesn’t decide if he wants to field or not," Rayudu tweeted.

Earlier, Rayudu put out a Tweet on Friday afternoon where he said that one has to stay positive and keep working hard and things will turn around.

“In life and sport ups and downs are a constant part. We need to be positive and keeping working hard and things will turn around.. results are not always a measure of our effort. So always keeping smiling and enjoy the process..," Rayudu posted on Twitter.

Earlier, Gavaskar said that lack of on-field action was one of the major reasons behind Rayudu getting out for a second-ball duck against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. The legendary batter also drew parallels between Prithvi Shaw and Rayudu to establish his point.

“You got to the field. You can’t just come out to bat and start hitting the ball. You can’t do that. We have seen that with Prithvi Shaw. He has just been coming out to bat without success. No fielding, no scoring. Rayudu is out for a second-ball duck," Sunil Gavaskar reportedly told while commentating during the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan and Chennai.

