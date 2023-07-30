'What Was Axar Patel Doing at No. 4?': Aakash Chopra Questions India's Batting Order During 2nd ODI

Former opener Aakash Chopra questioned Team India’s decision to promote Axar Patel to number 4 in the batting order against West Indies during the second ODI at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. India decided to rest senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to test their bench strength ahead of the ODI World Cup. Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya and head coach Rahul Dravid made a shocking move by promoting Axar at the number 4 position in the batting order while Suryakumar Yadav batted at the 6th spot after Hardik Pandya.

Chopra was not impressed with the decision as he pointed out that there are no chances of Axar playing at the number 4 position in the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

“Axar Patel was sent at No. 4 here - how, why, when, where? I have a lot of respect and admiration for Axar but Axar is never going to play at No. 4. What are his chances of playing for India at No. 4 from the World Cup or the Asia Cup perspective? I don’t see him playing there in 50-over cricket," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The former opener further talked about the left-right combination and questioned that if India are desperate to play with it then will they make changes to the top 3 where Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli bat.

“I have another question - is it tenable? Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open and Virat Kohli will play at No. 3 and all three are right-handers. If you want a left-right combination so much, will you play a left-hander by sending one of them down the order? That’s not going to happen - so what was Axar Patel doing at No. 4?" Chopra added.

India were all-out for 181 in 40.5 overs in the rain-marred second ODI, here on Saturday.

In reply, West Indies survived a lively spell from Shardul Thakur (3/42 in 8 overs) before skipper Shai Hope (63 not out, 80 balls) and young Keacy Carty (48 not out, 65 balls) added 91 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket to close the game in 36.4 overs.