When is India vs Pakistan Next match in Asia Cup 2023? Check Venue, Date, Weather Forecast of the Super 4 Clash

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023: With the first India vs Pakistan match of Asia Cup 2023 ending in no result due to inclement weather in Kandy, all the focus now shifts to the second clash between the arch-rivals. Both India and Pakistan have made it to the Super 4 stage of the continental tournament and will lock horns, this time in Colombo this week. But, similar to the weather in Kandy, Colombo also has received a heavy dose of rainfall and the weather prediction for the coming week is also not that great. Here’s a look at when is India vs Pakistan next match in Asia Cup 2023? And what is the venue for IND vs PAK cricket match? Also check the Weather forecast, date and time of the marquee match.

When is India vs Pakistan Next Match in Asia Cup 2023?

India and Pakistan will play each other in the Super 4 stage of the tournament on September 10, Sunday. No points from the league stages will be carried forward and teams will start with a clean slate. While heading into the India clash, Pakistan would have already played one Super 4 game vs Bangladesh later today (7th September) in Lahore.

Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule | Asia Cup 2023 Complete Results | Asia Cup 2023 Full Coverage

When is the venue for India vs Pakistan Next Match in Asia Cup 2023?

India vs Pakistan Super 4 match will played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Of the six Super 4 games, only the Pakistan vs Bangladesh game will be played in the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore, while the rest are scheduled to be in Colombo. The final is also set to be played in Colombo on 17th September.

‘India Afraid to Play & Lose to Pakistan?’: Sethi Fires at ACC for Conducting Asia Cup’s Last Leg in Colombo

What is the Weather Forecast for India vs Pakistan Super 4 match?

The weather forecast for India vs Pakistan game is not great with a 90 per cent chance of rain. The game, similar to the first encounter will be a rain-marred affair and could very well be a complete washout or end with another no result. There is a prediction of thunderstorms on Sunday with a high of 29 degrees.

What happened in the first India vs Pakistan Asia cup 2023 encounter?

In the first game at the Pallakele International Stadium, India opted to bat first and were rocked early after a short rain delay with left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi sending back Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cheaply before India found themselves in a spot of bother at 66/4. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya rose to the occasion with a 138-run stand for the fifth wicket to take India to a fighting total of 266, but Pakistan never got around to the chase due to inclement weather and the match was called off with no result. Kishan made 82 off 81 while Pandya was the top-scored with a 90-ball 87. Returning Shreyas Iyer made 14, while Shubman Gill struggled throughout his 32-ball 10-run knock before falling to Haris Rauf, For Pakistan. Afridi finished with 4/35 in his ten overs, while Naseem Shah and Rauf picked up three wickets each. This was also the first time in Asia Cup’s history that all ten wickets to fall in an innings were claimed by pacers.