'Whenever I Discuss MS Dhoni, I Write Down His Name': Kiran Navgire Reveals The Reason Why 'MSD 07' is Written on Her Bat

It is not often that a cricketer’s bat grabs the attention. Something similar did happen when India’s Kiran Navgire came to bat in her debut Women’s Premier League (WPL) match against Gujarat Giants on March 5.

The hard-hitting UP Warriorz batter smashed a sensational half-century in that contest but it was her bat that stole the limelight. It was learned that Navgire did not have any sponsor labels for her bat and instead she decided to write ‘MSD 07’ on her willow in a bid to pay tribute to former India skipper MS Dhoni.

The Pune-born batter has now revealed the reason behind inscribing Dhoni’s name on her bat.

“So, before coming to the WPL, I was sitting with my friends after a practice session, and we were discussing about MS Dhoni, sir. I was speaking about it him and instinctively wrote ‘MSD 07’ on my bat. I wrote it because whenever I talk or discuss about him, I write down his name somewhere," Navgire said in a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the UP Warriorz.

Have you wondered why Kiran Navgire has 'MSD O7' inscribed on her bat?! 🤔 #UPWarriorzUttarDega #WPL pic.twitter.com/mbtoFTfF40— UP Warriorz (@UPWarriorz) March 15, 2023

Navgire kicked off the inaugural season of the WPL on a promising note after producing a remarkable half-century against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The 28-year-old smashed five boundaries and two sixes to pull off a fine knock of 53 off 43 deliveries. Her brilliance with the bat guided UP Warriorz to a thrilling three-wicket triumph. The Alyssa Healy-led side scored the winning runs with just one ball to spare.

Overall, Navgire has so far scored 94 runs in WPL 2023 with a strike-rate of 110.58. In her last outing, she managed to score 22 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

UP Warriorz eventually had to concede a five-wicket defeat but they continue to hold the third spot, with four points to their name.

In international cricket, Navgire made her debut against England in a T20I match in September last year. She has till now donned the Team India jersey six times in the format.

