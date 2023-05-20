'Whistles Are Directly Proportional to...,': Chennai Super Kings Share Heartwarming Post Ahead of Delhi Capitals Clash

Chennai Super Kings will be aiming for nothing less than a win today to secure their spot in the playoffs in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL). Ahead of their crunch game against Delhi Capitals, the official Twitter handle of Chennai came up with a heartwarming post shared by a cricket enthusiast. Showing fervent passion for MS Dhoni’s men, the cricket fan tweeted, “Apparently my little niece collects all yellow items at home before every Chennai match thinking this will help them win.” The four-time IPL winners did not waste much time in amplifying the unique support. Sharing the touching post, they tweeted, “The whistles are directly proportional to all things Yellove!.”

The whistles are directly proportional to all things #Yellove! 💛♾️#WhistlePodu 🦁 https://t.co/aBHZ26s3S3— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 20, 2023

Apparently my little niece collects all yellow items at home before every chennai match thinking this will help them win🤦‍♀️. pic.twitter.com/Mb0o0K7pDy— Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) May 19, 2023

The adorable gesture soon became a big talking point on social media.

Voicing a similar opinion a certain Chennai Super Kings fan commented, “We do the same too, we even recreate the same scene like food, t-shirts, drink for every match, whatever we did for previous DC match we are going to do it again, it’s fun anyway. Please win today.”

We do the same too, we even recreate the same scene like food, tshirts, drink for every match, whatever we did for previous DC match we gonna do it again, it's fun anyway. Please win today 🥺— BTS_Indian_ARMY⁷ (@bangtanindiarmy) May 20, 2023

This user wanted Chennai to win today for the young fan.

Win for her— Anju♡ (@JuInAWonderland) May 20, 2023

Another person still could not get over the super “cute” gesture.

lol, really cute 🙂— John Martyn (@JohnMar77262633) May 20, 2023

Coming back to on-field developments, with 15 points from 13 games, Chennai Super Kings are placed in second position in IPL 2023 standings. In their last league-game of the 16th edition of the IPL, MS Dhoni’s men will be up against a struggling Delhi Capitals side today. With speculations over Dhoni’s possible IPL retirement, Chennai cricketers will be desperate to cement their playoff berth today.

MS Dhoni’s retirement may have been the talk of the town, but Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey recently shared a massive update on the much-discussed topic. “This is something that we have not spoken about at all. Is this going to be MS’ last season, we don’t know. Only you make that decision. He hasn’t shared anything like that with the team or coaching staff,” Hussey said while responding to a Cricketnext.com query.

Chennai Super Kings will come into their last league game of the season after facing a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders.