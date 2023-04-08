Who Better to Meet in Hyderabad! Punjab Kings Cricketers Share Frame With Birthday Boy Allu Arjun

Punjab Kings had a terrific start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 journey after winning their first two games in emphatic style. In their next assignment, the Punjab-based side will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, April 9. The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Ahead of their next IPL encounter, Punjab Kings players were spotted spending a quality time with superstar Allu Arjun in Hyderabad. Punjab cricketers- Rahul Chahar and Harpeet Brar- were seen sharing frame with the Pushpa star. Punjab spinner Chahar also decided to share a glimpse of their meeting with Allu Arjun. “Who better to meet in Hyderabad, Allu Arjun,” Chahar wrote on Instagram while sharing a picture of their interaction last night.

The post soon triggered a buzz as fans expressed their love and adoration for Allu Arjun and the Punjab Kings franchise.

This person was looking forward to see Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Allu Arjun together. “We need Shikhar Dhawan and Allu Arjun pic,” the comment read.

Expressing his love for Rahul Chahar this person wrote, “Pushpa coming soon and Chahar, I am big fan of you from Gujarat Titans fam.”

Instagram users also did not forget to send their best wishes to Allu Arjun on his birthday.

Coming back to on-field events, Rahul Chahar scripted figures of 1/12 in two overs during his side’s season opener against two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Batting first Punjab Kings had posted a formidable total of 191/5. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side, ulitmately, won the rain-curtailed IPL fixture by seven runs (DLS Method).

Punjab Kings carried forward the momentum and claimed a five-run victory in their next match against Rajasthan Royals. The Punjab-based side once again came up with a stunning batting performance to register a defendable total of 197/4 against the IPL 2008 winners. Punjab captain Dhawan emerged as his side’s highest scorer with a fine knock of unbeaten 86. Punjab pacer Nathan Ellis picked up four wickets in the match to restrict the Sanju Samson-led side to 192/7.

With two wins from as many games, Punjab Kings now claim the third spot in the IPL standings. They will return to action on Sunday to take on Aiden Markram’s Sunrisers Hyderabad.

