Who is Going to Bat at Number 3?: Vijay Shankar Opens up on Kane Williamson Blow Ahead of DC Clash

Gujarat Titans were dealt a massive blow with Kane Williamson getting ruled out of the tournament after the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. It’s not an easy task for any team to fill the shoes of an important player so quickly and Gujarat’s situation is no different. The defending champions started their campaign with a thrilling win over four-time champions Chennai Super Kings but they left the match with a big worry – ‘who would replace Williamson at the number 3 spot?’

Ahead of their next fixture of the season, against Delhi Capitals, all-rounder Vijay Shankar represented Titans in the press conference and the majority of questions that were directed at him were regarding Williamson and his replacement only.

Shankar asserted that the team has not decided who is going to take the number spot from here on.

“Really not sure about that. We know haven’t spoken about it. It’s just we have to be ready for all those challenges thrown. So, if you can be ready for that, then anything will be right for us,” Shankar replied to the News18 CricketNext.com‘s query during the pre-match press conference.

Williamson made an attempt to save a six but unfortunately, landed in a bad shape and injured his knee.

“Definitely he’s a top player and he’s someone who is done extraordinarily everywhere. So he’s a top player and it has (his absence) a big impact. But as a team we would look to do our own job right,” he added.

The all-rounder also talked about the ‘impact player’ rule and he made some interesting points about it. He suggested that every substitute should player needs to be ready for the opportunity as anybody can get a chance on the side in case of an injury.

“If you ask me major skill is batting bowling and fielding, I enjoy doing everything; it’s just about giving. So sometimes you never know what can happen. So, yesterday there was another injury to one of our bowlers. So, anything can happen to just, if you ask me as a cricketer, I would be ready for whatever challenges are thrown at me,” Shankar said.

The 32-year-old also talked about how the team management and support staff has played a big role in putting out the best players in their camp.

“I’m not sure about the other teams, but if you ask about our team, it’s just about preparing us to the best of our ability. I think the support staff and all the team management play a major role in keeping everyone at their very best so we prepare ourselves to be the best. It is just about adapting ourselves to different situations,” he added.

Talking about the young superstar of the side Shubman Gill, the all-rounder said it’s the work ethic which has helped him become a top player at a very young age only.

“He has been outstanding, even before coming here he was batting so well for the team, so I think he’s one of the top players right in the country. To share a dressing room with him is also very special because I’ve been with them on the India A tours and the debut Indian tour for him and the team. Quality as in it is just work ethics. Everyone knows he is a quality player but if you have the right ethics then anyone can get out of tough conditions. He can be a role model for the players coming up,” he said.

Every player is focusing on making a case for themselves for the upcoming ODI World Cup and the IPL is going to give them a big stage to showcase their talent at a grand stage. But for Shankar, his primary focus is to do well for the Titans to help them defend the title.

“I am not thinking much about that. After last year’s IPL, I had surgery. I came back and had a very good domestic season. So, I’ve been batting well and contributed well in the last games,” he added.

