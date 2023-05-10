Who is Nehal Wadhera? All You Need to Know About Mumbai Indians' Young Batting Sensation

22-year-old Nehal Wadhera stood tall when it mattered the most for Mumbai Indians as he, along with Suryakumar Yadav helped his team to a crucial win against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede on Tuesday. With his second consecutive 50-plus score, Wadhera, playing his debut IPL season has repaid the faith shown in him by the team management.

He had made 64 against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai last week and yesterday, he made an unbeaten 52 in a winning cause.

So who is this latest batting sensation Mumbai Indians have unearthed?

Mumbai Indian brought the services of the young cricketer Wadhera for his base price of INR 20 Lakh in the 2023 IPL mini-auction. Despite playing just five first-class matches in his career so far, he has made a significant impact with a double century and a century. His journey to the Indian Premier League started with a brief 21-run knock, but the team management appreciated his intent in the middle.

Hailing from Ludhiana, Punjab, the talented batsman first showcased his skills in the 2018 U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy, where he scored six half-centuries. Wadhera idolises former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, and his batting style also bears a resemblance to his hero.

Wadhera made an impressive debut in the Ranji Trophy, scoring a magnificent 123 against Gujarat in January and followed it up with an even more impressive 214 against defending champions Madhya Pradesh. In his debut Ranji season, he amassed 376 runs in seven innings at an average of 53.71, and two hundreds to his name.

Further, he stamped his authority in his U-19 debut for India, playing a lovely innings of 81 against Sri Lanka. Wadhera’s impressive performance on his IPL debut sets the stage for him to make the most of the opportunities he gets going forward in the tournament.

During Mumbai Indians’ match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Wadhera hit the first 100-meter plus six of the tournament, breaching the mark at just 22 years of age.

