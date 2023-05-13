Who is Prabhsimran Singh? Meet Punjab Kings' First Centurion in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh smashes his maiden Indian Premier League century on Friday against Delhi Capitals. Prabhsimran, who hailed from Punjab, entered the ongoing season of IPL after scoring consistently well in domestic cricket. He was the third-highest run-getter in last year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy by scoring 320 runs in 10 matches which included four half-centuries.

The wicketkeeper batter made his first-class debut in 2022 against Himachal Pradesh and started his career with a century. In 11 matches, he has scored 689 first-class runs thus far in his career. The 22-year-old made his IPL debut in 2019 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He scored 16 off 17 balls as SRH beat PBKS by 45 runs. After failing to make a mark in the last four seasons, Prabhsimran has finally made a big name for himself with a century against the Capitals on Saturday night.

Live Score DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 Updates

The young batter was signed by Punjab Kings for INR 60 Lakh in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

It was a brilliant knock from Prabhsimran as Punjab Kings were in a tricky stage after losing wickets from one end at regular intervals.

He took his time and paced his innings well. The young wicketkeeper scored 27 runs off his first 30 balls and got set on a tricky surface before unleashing himself on the Capitals’ batters. He switched the gears at the right moment and smashed 76 runs off the last 36 balls at a strike rate of 217.14.

The 22-year-old opener looked well in control as 10 of his hits reached the ropes, while six crossed over it during his 65-ball 103, only his second T20 hundred and first in IPL. He reached the mark with back-to-back boundaries of Khaleel Ahmed’s deliveries in the 18th over.

Mukesh Kumar ended his stay in the middle with a dipping full toss which managed to deceive him.

Also Read |WATCH: Amit Mishra Displays Aggression After Dismissing Young SRH Opener

top videos

After Punjab Kings’ innings, Prabhsimran talked about his knock and shared the reason behind his celebration - folding hands.

“I thought to take time and pounce on the loose ball to convert. As I started the season, I wanted to make it a good season. Pitch was tough for batting but it was easier for the set batsman. Even in domestic cricket, this is how I celebrate. The celebration was saying thanks to the management. On this wicket, playing the pace bowlers was easy and the balls were in my slot. We were thinking about 170 and we got close to it," he said.