Who is Rivaba Jadeja? Here's All You Need To Know About Ravindra Jadeja's Wife

Ravindra Jadeja set the stage on fire in the mega 2023 Indian Premier League final as he stood tall when the odds were going against Chennai Super Kings and smashed 10 runs off the last two balls to outclass Gujarat Titans. Jadeja performed consistently well for CSK in IPL 2023 and he etched his name in history with the winning shot on the fine leg which helped Chennai become the five-time IPL champions.

His wife Rivaba Jadeja was also present at the stadium as several photos of videos of her went viral on social media. Jadeja also posted a video on his social media accounts with her wife.

We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI.🏆 mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi…❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/iZnQUcZIYQ— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 30, 2023

Who is Rivaba Jadeja?

Rivaba is an active politician and regularly posts stuff regarding political activities on her social media account. She is currently associated with Bharatiya Janata Party. While she was born in 1990 to Hardev Singh Solanki and Prafullaba Solanki. She did her Mechanical Engineering from the Atmiya Institute of Technology and Science, Rajkot. Later in 2019, she joined BJP.

Apparently, Ravindra Jadeja met Rivaba at a party as she was a good friend of Jadeja’s sister, Naina at that time. They got engaged on 5th February 2016 at a restaurant owned by the cricketer himself, ‘Jaddu’s Food Field’. While a couple of months later the couple tied the knot on 17th April. The couple was blessed with a daughter in 2017.

She contested the election from BJP for the Jamnagar North constituency in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections. She emerged victorious by recording 88,835 votes and achieved 57.79 per cent vote share in her maiden election.

The star cricketer is often seen supporting his wife on social media.

It’s so good to see your knowledge about the RSS. An organisation which promotes the ideals of upholding Indian culture and the values of our society. Your knowledge and hardwork is what sets you apart. Keep it up. 👏 @Rivaba4BJP pic.twitter.com/Ss5WKTDrWK— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) December 26, 2022

Meanwhile, after guiding Chennai Super Kings to IPL glory, Jadeja will now travel to London for the World Test Championship Final against Australia at the Oval.