Who is Vijaykumar Vyshak? Meet Royal Challengers Bangalore New Bowling Sensation

Vijaykumar Vyshak announced his arrival at the big stage of the Indian Premier League with a bang as he claimed three wickets against Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium to help Royal Challengers Bangalore claim a 23-run win. Vyshak got a chance in the XI on Saturday after RCB lost back-to-back matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

Vyshak impressed many with his impressive show on debut as he took the big wickets of David Warner, Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav. The 26-year-old was initially not a part of the RCB squad but an unfortunate injury to Rajat Patidar changed everything for him. He was picked by RCB as Patidar’s replacement for the season.

Vyshak knows the Chinnaswamy surface quite well as he plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket. He has played 10 first-class matches so far in which he claimed 38 scalps. While in 7 List A games he claimed 11 wickets. When it comes to the shortest format, Vyshak has 25 wickets under his kitty so far in 15 matches at an economy rate of 6.78.

Vyshak started his IPL journey as a net bowler but he went unsold in the IPL 2023 mini-auction. He also had trials with a number of franchises including Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. The pacer then joined Kolkata Knight Riders as a net bowler before the big call up from RCB came for him to replace Patidar in the side.

On Saturday, Vyshak came into the attack to bowl the final over of the powerplay and he dismissed IPL legend Warner on the fourth ball of his debut as it was another legend Virat Kohli who took the catch to get involved in the dismissal.

In the later stage of the game, he got the better of Axar and Lalit and finished his spell with figures of 3/20 which is the best by any RCB bowler on debut.

The 26-year-old cleverly mixed his lengths, varied his pace and bowled a perfect knuckle ball with an upright seam to take the DC batters by surprise.

“I wasn’t ready to bowl the knuckle ball but Faf came and told me again, ‘You can probably go for a slower one’ so I thought I’ll do that and I got a wicket," Vyshak said at the presentation ceremony after RCB’s 23-run win.

“It’s very important because the management has told me to go express yourself so I think I did that and I’m very pleased with the performance.

“Faf came and told me that the wicket was holding a bit so I backed my strength and bowled my slower ones a little more and I think that helped for me," he added.

