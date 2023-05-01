Who'll Lead CSK in Future if Dhoni Retires After IPL 2023?: Wasim Akram Names His Pick

Wherever he goes, he finds unending support from the fans; that has been the aura of MS Dhoni. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter isn’t active in international cricket but whenever he walks into the stadium in his yellow Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey, the crowd goes crazy and welcomes him with loud chants of his name. On Sunday, he turned the clock back when walked out to bat against Punjab Kings in Mohali. With two balls left in the CSK innings, the captain smashed back-to-back sixes while people on social media tagged him as the ‘Ultimate Finisher’.

Dhoni has been striking the ball superbly and even at the age of 41, he is quick enough while running between the wickets. But at the same time, it’s being highly speculated that this year is going to be his last IPL season. But what if Dhoni really draws the curtain on his IPL career after 2023? Who will lead CSK in the future?

These questions will certainly cross the minds of each and every CSK fan but former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has suggested a name who can carry the team’s legacy forward. In a conversation with Sportskeeda, the legendary fast bowler said backed veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane to take over the reins from Dhoni if the current skipper announces his retirement after this season.

“CSK had tried Ravindra Jadeja as captain in IPL 2022 and saw that his own performances were getting affected. They had to change the captain. I think they won’t get a better option than Rahane as he can become consistent and is a local player. We have seen that local players are more successful in franchise cricket,” Akram told Sportskeeda.

Rahane was roped in by CSK at his base price of Rs 50 lakhs in the mini-auction held in Kochi last year. The veteran batter announced his arrival with a 19-ball fifty and has scored more than 200 runs in the season so far.

Akram said instead of giving the responsibility to an overseas player, it’s better to have Rahane in the leader’s role.

“As for foreign players, they don’t even remember players’ names, so how can they lead. So, I think Rahane is an excellent choice to lead Chennai if Dhoni says he’s had enough. CSK might have their own plans, but they are a franchise that plan by putting a lot of thought, epitomized by Stephen Fleming, who knows the team culture inside and out and the players also trust him fully,” Akram concluded.

