WI vs NED Live Cricket Streaming For World Cup Qualifier 2023: How to Watch West Indies vs Netherlands Live on TV, Online

West Indies will be taking on Netherlands in the World Cup Qualifier tournament on Sunday, June 26. The two teams will be involved in the qualifying fixture at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

In their last five meetings, West Indies have emerged victorious on all five occasions. The World Cup Qualifier stage kicked off on June 18 to determine the final two spots in this year’s showpiece event which will be hosted by India.

Netherlands currently find themselves at the third spot in Group A of the World Cup Qualifier. The Dutch cricket team have recorded one win and as many defeat in the qualifying stage so far. They have two points from as many games.

West Indies, on the other hand, kicked off the qualifying round in a sublime fashion. The Caribbean side kicked off their World Cup Qualifier campaign with a 39-run win against the United States of America. In their next game, the Shai Hope-led side got the better of Nepal quite comfortably by 101 runs.

When will the West Indies vs Netherlands, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match be played?

The match between West Indies and Netherlands will be played on Monday, June 26.

Where will the West Indies vs Netherlands, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match be played?

The match between West Indies and Netherlands will be played at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

What time will the West Indies vs Netherlands, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match start?

The match between West Indies and Netherlands will start at 12:30 pm IST.

How to live stream West Indies vs Netherlands, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match?

The match between West Indies and Netherlands will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

How to watch West Indies vs Netherlands, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match on TV?

The match between West Indies and Netherlands will be televised live on Star Sports network.

What are the full squads of West Indies and Netherlands for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023?

West Indies- Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

Netherlands- Scott Edwards (c), Max O’Dowd, Logan van Beek, Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Michael Levitt, Saqib Zulfiqar