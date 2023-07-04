WI vs OMN ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For West Indies vs Oman

WI vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: West Indies and Oman will face each other in the World Cup Qualifier on Wednesday, July 5. The qualifying fixture between West Indies and Oman is scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

West Indies’ chances of qualifying for the World Cup were totally over after they were hammered by Scotland in their last game. Batting first, the Caribbean side were bundled out for 181. Scotland were able to reach the target quite comfortably in 43.3 overs losing just three wickets.

Oman, on the other hand, have not been able to win a match yet at the Super Six. The Oman cricket team will come into the game having lost their last four matches in World Cup Qualifier. In their last match, they were beaten by the Netherlands by 74 runs (DLS method).

The Dutch cricket team set a huge total of 362 runs at the loss of seven wickets in the match against Oman. Netherlands Opening batter Vikramjit Singh played a fine knock of 110 in that encounter. Oman were asked to chase a revised total of 321 in 44 overs. But they could only manage score 246/6 in 44 overs.

WI vs OMN Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Kyle Mayers

Vice-captain: Shai Hope

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Kashyap Prajapati

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Ayaan Khan

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Fayyaz Butt

WI vs OMN Probable XIs:

West Indies Probable XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c and wk), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

Oman Probable XI: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Kushi (wk), Jay Odedra, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt

WI vs OMN Full Squads

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah