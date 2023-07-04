WI vs OMN ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch West Indies vs Oman Coverage on TV and Online

West Indies vs Oman Live Streaming: With both teams now eliminated from the World Cup Qualifier, West Indies and Oman will be playing for pride on Wednesday, July 5. The match between West Indies and Oman will be played at the Harare Sports Club, in Zimbabwe. After a great start to their campaign, West Indies failed to carry forward the momentum in the Super Six.

In their first Super Six fixture, the Caribbean side had to concede a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Scotland. Chasing a total of 182, the Scottish cricket team scored the winning runs with 39 balls to spare. Scotland wicketkeeper Matthew Cross emerged as his side’s highest scorer with a fine knock of unbeaten 74.

Oman, on the other hand, have had a disappointing World Cup Qualifying campaign. In their last match, they were defeated by the Netherlands by 74 runs (DLS method). The Oman cricket team will come into the match against West Indies having been winless in their last four matches.

When will the West Indies vs Oman, World Cup Qualifier match be played?

The World Cup Qualifier match between West Indies and Oman will occur on July 5, Wednesday.

Where will the West Indies vs Oman, World Cup Qualifier match be played?

The World Cup Qualifier match between West Indies and Oman will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

What time will the West Indies vs Oman, World Cup Qualifier match start?

The World Cup Qualifier match between West Indies and Oman will start at 12:30 pm IST.

How to live stream the West Indies vs Oman, World Cup Qualifier match?

Fans can live stream West Indies vs Oman World Cup Qualifier match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and the website.

How to watch West Indies vs Oman, World Cup Qualifier match on TV?

West Indies vs Oman World Cup Qualifier match will be televised live on Star Sports Network

What are the Probable 11 of Sri West Indies vs Oman for their match in World Cup Qualifier?

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (c and wk), Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Kevin Sinclair, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Oman Probable Playing XI: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas (c), Sandeep Goud, Shoaib Khan, Suraj Kumar (wk), Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan