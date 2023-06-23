WI vs ZIM Live Streaming Cricket For World Cup Qualifier 2023: How to Watch West Indies vs Zimbabwe Coverage on TV And Online

Zimbabwe and West Indies are set to go against each other in the World Cup Qualifier 2023 on Saturday. The qualifying game will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. Both teams have been a force to recon with in the tournament having won all the matches. West Indies defeated Nepal in their last match by 101 runs. West Indies skipper Shai Hope scored a century in the match against the Nepalese opponents. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, played their last match against Netherlands. Chasing a target of 316, the hosts scored the winning runs with 55 balls to spare.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza played a record-breaking century against Netherlands to earn a six-wicket triumph for his side.

When will the West Indies vs Zimbabwe, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match be played?

The World Cup Qualifier 2023 between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be played on Saturday, June 24.

Where will the West Indies vs Zimbabwe, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match be played?

The World Cup Qualifier 2023 between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be played at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

What time will the West Indies vs Zimbabwe, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match start?

The World Cup Qualifier 2023 between West Indies and Zimbabwe will start at 12:30 pm IST.

How to live stream West Indies vs Zimbabwe, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match?

The World Cup Qualifier 2023 between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch West Indies vs Zimbabwe, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match on TV?

The World Cup Qualifier 2023 between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be televised live on Star Sports network.

What are the full squads of West Indies and Zimbabwe For ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023?

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

Zimbabwe: Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams