WI-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For West Indies vs Ireland 2023

West Indies Women will face Ireland Women in the third and final T20I of a three-match series. The hosts have already won the series, beating Ireland in the first two games.
West Indies Women’s team earned a hard-fought victory against Ireland in the opening T20 international game of the series. During Ireland’s batting, Laura Delaney led from the front, scoring 34 runs in 36 balls. Her batting performance helped Ireland put up 112 runs on the board while losing seven wickets. West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews also stepped up for her team, scoring 37 runs in 42 balls. The Windies were able to squeeze out a victory by two wickets.
West Indies dominated Ireland in the second game, emerging victorious by eight wickets. Amy Hunter’s 33 runs helped Ireland to a below par 113/7 in 20 overs.
Matthews led from the frontline again, scoring 50 runs in 39 balls. She hit an impressive nine boundaries in the game.
West Indies are the clear favourites as they target a 3-0 clean sweep.
WI-W vs IRE-W Probable XIs
WI-W Probable XI: Rashada Williams, Zaida James, Chenille Henry, Hayley Matthews (c), Ashmini Munisar, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Qiana Joseph, Shamina Connell
IRE-W Probable XI: Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, AN Kelly, Amy Hunter (wk), Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Eimear Richardson, Laura Delaney (c), Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Ava Canning
WI-W vs IRE-W Full Squad
West Indies Women: Djenaba Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chenille Henry, Hayley Matthews (c), Zaida James, Rashada Williams (wk), Shunelle Sawh (wk), Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack, Qiana Joseph, Shabika Gajnabi, Shamila Connell
Ireland Women: Amy Hunter (wk), Rebecca Stokell (wk), Mary Waldron (wk), Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Arlene Kell, Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Cara Murray, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Ava Canning, Aimee Maguire, AN Kelly