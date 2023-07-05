WI-W vs IRE-W 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For West Indies-Women vs Ireland-Women

WI-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Prediction: The Ireland Women cricket team will kick off the T20I series against West Indies with a match on Wednesday. The opening T20I match of the series is scheduled to be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, in St Lucia.

Ireland women faced a 2-0 defeat at the hands of West Indies Women in the three-match ODI series which took place earlier this year. In the final ODI, Gaby Lewis played a fine knock of unbeaten 95 for Ireland. Batting first, Ireland Women were able to score 203 runs. West Indies Women, during the run chase, reached the target in 41.1 overs, with Stafanie Taylor remaining unbeaten on 79.

West Indies Women scored the winning runs losing just four wickets. Taylor finished the match in style by slamming a boundary to earn a six-wicket victory for her side.

In T20I cricket, West Indies Women and Ireland Women had last faced each other earlier this year in February and the Caribbean side emerged victorious in that contest by six wickets. Moreover, Ireland Women had not been able to defeat West Indies Women even once in their last five T20I meetings.

WI-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Hayley Matthews

Vice-captain: Orla Prendergast

Wicketkeeper: Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: Stafanie Taylor, Gaby Lewis

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Chinelle Henry

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Cara Murray, Arlene Kelly

WI-W vs IRE-W Probable XIs:

WI-W Probable XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Zaida James, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shamilia Connell

IRE-W Probable XI: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (wk), Georgina Dempsey, Cara Murray, Arlene Kelly

WI-W vs IRE-W Full Squad

West Indies Women: Rashada Williams, Mandy Mangru, Djenaba Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, Shemaine Campbelle, Shunelle Sawh, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Qiana Joseph, Jannillea Glasgow, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack

Ireland Women: Amy Hunter, Rebecca Stokell, Louise Little, Gaby Lewis, Eimear Richardson, Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Aimee Maguire, Laura Delany, Mary Waldron, Sophie MacMahon, Georgina Dempsey, Cara Murray, Ava Canning