WI-W vs IRE-W 1st T20I Live Streaming: How to Watch West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Coverage on TV And Online

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: After registering a 2-0 victory in the One-day International series, West Indies Women are set to host Ireland Women for a T20 International series. The opening T20 of the three-match series will take place on June 5 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground (previously known as the Beausejour Stadium). West Indies not only bagged the ODI series but were also able to show their dominance on home soil. In the first ODI, the Caribbean unit defeated Ireland by 58 runs, while picking up a commanding 6-wicket victory in the third game. Ireland had already lost 5 wickets for just 36 runs in the second ODI when rain played the spoilsport at the Beausejour Stadium.

Hayley Matthews will continue to lead West Indies in the T20I series. Following a comfortable victory in the ODI series, the selection board of West Indies has decided to test some young talents in the upcoming T20Is. Three Women’s Under-19 players, including Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, and Djenaba Joseph, have found their place in the 14-member squad. Ireland, however, have not made any changes to their ODI and will play the T20 series with the same team with Laura Delany being their captain.

Ahead of Wednesday’s First T20I match between West Indies Women and Ireland Women; here is all you need to know:

What date First T20I match between West Indies Women and Ireland Women will be played?

The First T20I match between West Indies Women and Ireland Women will occur on July 5, Wednesday.

Where will the First T20I match West Indies Women vs Ireland Women be played?

The First T20I match between West Indies Women and Ireland Women will be played at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground.

What time will the First T20I match between West Indies Women and Ireland Women begin?

The First T20I match between West Indies Women and Ireland Women will start at 2:30 AM IST on July 5 Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies Women vs Ireland Women First T20I match?

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women match will be will not be telecasted in India.

How do I watch West Indies Women vs Ireland Women First T20I match live streaming?

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

What are the full squads of West Indies Women and Ireland Women For the First T20I?

West Indies Women Full Squad: Djenaba Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chenille Henry, Hayley Matthews (c), Zaida James, Rashada Williams (wk), Shunelle Sawh (wk), Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack, Qiana Joseph, Shabika Gajnabi, Shamila Connell

Ireland Women Full Squad: Amy Hunter (wk), Rebecca Stokell (wk), Mary Waldron (wk), Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Arlene Kell, Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Cara Murray, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Ava Canning, Aimee Maguire