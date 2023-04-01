Winning WPL One of The Best Moments of my Life: Amelia Kerr

New Zealand’s leg-spin all-rounder Amelia Kerr said being a part of the Mumbai Indians side winning the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) was one of the greatest experiences of her life.

Mumbai won six out of eight matches and then defeated UP Warriorz in the Eliminator to reach the WPL Final, where they emerged victorious over the Delhi Capitals. Amelia was instrumental in her side’s success, picking 2-18 and scoring 14 runs when Mumbai needed 21 off the final two overs. She hit consecutive boundaries in the penultimate over before Nat Sciver-Brunt scored the winning runs.

“It was one of the best moments of my life. The auction obviously happened and you didn’t really know what it was about. It was on the same day as playing South Africa in the World Cup so that probably made it a bit tricky for some but it was the same for everyone."

“Then (I) got to India, my dad came over for the whole time which was pretty special and to get picked up by Mumbai as well they’re a very successful franchise and I’ve heard a lot about them."

“Charlotte Edwards was the head coach and for me, I’ve worked with her once before and she’s one of the best coaches going around in the world so I loved that opportunity," she said to SENZ Mornings.

Amelia, who was also recently named the first recipient of the Debbie Hockley medal in the New Zealand Cricket Awards, feels the calibre of her teammates and the crowd atmosphere at both venues in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai were the most memorable memories for her while playing in the WPL.

“We obviously had Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian captain, and I mean those opportunities to play off players like that was outstanding. The cricket was incredible, you’d go out and you’re playing in front of full crowds. The passion they have over in India, it’s amazing and then off the field, Mumbai talk about ‘one family’ and it truly is one family."

“They look after you well and it’s an amazing country that’s an amazing country when you’re going there for cricket, so yeah I had a blast. Obviously winning helps the enjoyment factor but despite the results win or lose it would have been such an amazing experience and made even better by getting the win."

