WOG vs INM Dream11 Team Prediction: World Giants vs India Maharajas Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Legends League Cricket 2023 match, March 11, 8:00 pm IST

WOG vs INM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s LLC 2023 match2 between World Giants and India Maharajas: The much-awaited Legends League Cricket 2023 got underway in the Qatari capital, Doha on Friday. In the opening match of the competition, India Maharajas and Asia Lions faced off. India Maharajas, under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, could not start their campaign on a winning note. They endured a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of the Asia Lions. Batting first, the Shahid Afridi-led side posted a formidable total of 165/6. Pacers Stuart Binny and Parvinder Awana bagged two wickets each for India Maharajas. Skipper Gambhir scored a half-century but his power-packed batting ultimately went in vain. India Maharajas could manage to reach 156 in 20 overs.

The India Maharajas will now be looking to claim their first win of the competition as they are set to take on World Giants tonight. The second match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 between World Giants and India Maharajas will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha in Qatar.

Ahead of the match between World Giants and India Maharajas; here is everything you need to know:

WOG vs INM Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for World Giants vs India Maharajas match.

WOG vs INM Live Streaming

The match between World Giants and India Maharajas will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

WOG vs INM Match Details

The WOG vs INM match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha in Qatar on Saturday, March 11, at 8:00 pm IST.

WOG vs INM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shane Watson

Vice-Captain: Irfan Pathan

Suggested Playing XI for WOG vs INM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Robin Uthappa

Batsmen: Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Ross Taylor

All-rounders: Shane Watson, Irfan Pathan, Paul Collingwood, Jacques Kallis

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Brett Lee, Parvinder Awana

World Giants vs India Maharajas Possible Starting XI:

World Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Finch (C), Chris Gayle, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Shane Watson, Lendl Simmons, Jacques Kallis, Paul Collingwood, Ross Taylor, Brett Lee, Tino Best, Monty Panesar

India Maharajas Predicted Starting Line-up: Robin Uthappa (wk), Gautam Gambhir (c), Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Parvinder Awana, Pravin Tambe

Get the latest Cricket News here