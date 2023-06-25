Women's Ashes 2023: Australia Edge Ahead Despite Tammy Beaumont's Record 208

Tammy Beaumont’s 208 set the highest ever Test score for England women but Australia ended Saturday on top of the one-off Ashes Test with a 92-run lead and all 10 second innings wickets in hand.

Resuming on 100 not out, Beaumont carved her name into the record books by surpassing Betty Snowball’s 189 against New Zealand in February 1935 as the previous best by an England player.

The 32-year-old successfully overturned an lbw decision given against her on 152 and also had a reprieve on Friday when Australia failed to review a catch that would have been out on 61.

“What a day!" Beaumont told the BBC. I wasn’t aware of that milestone, that’s why I didn’t want to celebrate it and we still needed runs.

“It’s a great accolade to have but for me it was about getting as close to the Aussies score as possible."

At one stage Beaumont’s brilliance looked set to give the hosts a first innings lead at Trent Bridge.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt made 78 and Danni Wyatt 44 as England reached 411-5.

But the second half of the day belonged to the visitors as the final five wickets fell for 52 runs with Beaumont the last woman out.

Australia then pressed home their slender advantage as Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield reached 82-0 in the final 19 overs of the day.

“I’d say we have the upper hand just a little bit," said Australia’s Ash Gardner.

“I think in the second innings for the English girls it’s going to be pretty hard to bat on.

“We’ve seen the odd ball stay pretty low which is kind of what we expect in a Test match wicket. I think for us the key is to play nice and straight and look to get on the front foot."

The five-day match is part of a multi-format Ashes series including three Twenty20 matches and three one-day internationals.