CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ashes 2023Shubhman GillGautam GambhirWTC FinalAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » Women's Emerging Asia Cup 2023: India to Face Bangladesh in Final
1-MIN READ

Women's Emerging Asia Cup 2023: India to Face Bangladesh in Final

Published By: Feroz Khan

PTI

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 20:20 IST

Hong Kong

India's three matches, including the semifinal, have been washed out without a ball being bowled. (Pic Credit: TW/BCCIWomen).

India's three matches, including the semifinal, have been washed out without a ball being bowled. (Pic Credit: TW/BCCIWomen).

In a bizarre run of events, India have played only one game in the run-up to the final, their opener against hosts Hong Kong, which they won by nine wickets

The India U-23 team will take on Bangladesh in the summit clash of the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup after its semifinal against Sri Lanka was washed out without a ball being bowled in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

The semifinal fixture between India and Sri Lanka was originally scheduled for Monday but the match was postponed by a day due to rain.

In a bizarre run of events, India have played only one game in the run-up to the final, their opener against hosts Hong Kong, which they won by nine wickets.

India’s other three matches, including the semifinal against Sri Lanka, were washed out without a ball being bowled.

In fact, rain has played spoilsport, forcing as many as eight games to be washed out.

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by six runs in the other semifinal on Tuesday to set up a summit clash with India on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
first published:June 20, 2023, 20:20 IST
last updated:June 20, 2023, 20:20 IST