1-MIN READ

Women's Emerging Asia Cup: Shreyanka Patil Bags 5/2 as India Crush Hong Kong by 9 Wickets

Published By: Aakash Biswas

PTI

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 18:35 IST

New Delhi, India

India crush Hong Kong by 9 wickets (Photo: Twitter / BCCI Women)

Shreyanka Patil bowled her tight off-breaks as Hong Kong were bowled out for 34 in 14 overs, with opener Mariko Hill scoring 14 off 19 ball

Rising all-rounder Shreyanka Patil decimated an inexperienced Hong Kong side with impressive figures of 5/2 as the Indian U-23 women’s team opened its campaign in the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup with a comfortable nine-wicket victory, here on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Shreyanka, one of the finds of the inaugural edition of WPL having put up a stellar show for RCB, bowled her tight off-breaks as Hong Kong were bowled out for 34 in 14 overs, with opener Mariko Hill scoring 14 off 19 balls.

India’s U-19 World Cup stars — left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap (2/2) and leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra (2/12) — were other wicket-takers.

In reply, India achieved the target in 5.2 overs with Gongadi Trisha scoring an unbeaten 19.

Brief Scores: Hong Kong W 34 in 14 overs (Shreyanka Patil 5/2).

India W 38/1 in 5.2 overs (G Trisha 19 not out).

India win by 9 wickets.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
