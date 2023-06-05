'Looking to Score And if It's a Good Ball...': Cameron Green Won't Curb Attacking Instincts After Maiden IPL Stint

Cameron Green enjoyed a fruitful IPL debut that included a blistering hundred for five-time champions Mumbai Indians last month. Green lived up to the promise with the bat after MI purchased him for a record amount at the IPL mini auction last December.

Among all the Aussie stars that played in IPL 2023, Green was the standout performer with 452 runs at a strike-rate of 160.28.

Now, the 24-year-old will be hoping to replicate the success for Australia in red-ball cricket as he gears up for the World Test Championship final and the Ashes 2023 that follows.

“The way that England have been playing their cricket has been quite aggressive, so maybe you don’t have to change too much," Green told cricket.com.au.

“Probably starting (my innings) last year, I probably looked to defend a bit too much instead of just looking to score. Then you can defend after when you see a good ball, just making good decisions out there. So this time round, it will be looking to score, and then if it’s a good ball, defend.

“The more you get exposed to it, the easier it gets. That’s what I’m trying to take into it this time making the change. I kind of know what worked last time and what didn’t, so I’m just trying to learn how to adjust quicker and better," he added.

Green will also be aiming to make an impact with his fast bowling, banking on the helpful English conditions that are conducive for generating swing.

“Everyone, especially being a bowler, looks forward to coming over here (England) with the swing," Green said.

“Normally, when I bowl in Australia, it’s not doing too much so I’m pretty excited that there’s something I can use over here. A few of the guys talk about it swinging a bit too much so (I’m) just getting the skillsets up with the wobble seam and just playing around with all that," he added.