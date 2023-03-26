'World's Best All-Rounders in Same Team': Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes' CSK Pic Takes Internet by Storm

Chennai Super Kings have already begun their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign looking to bounce back from their forgetful campaign last season. In order to ensure CSK can challenge for the IPL title again, the Yellow Army splashed Rs. 18.95 crores in the IPL 2023 auction including an eye-watering Rs 16.25 crore sum paid to acquire the services of England’s Test skipper Ben Stokes.

The English all-rounder recently arrived in India along with his fellow compatriot Moeen Ali.

CSK recently shared a picture of Ravindra Jadeja sitting along with Stokes and the snap went viral in no time. Fans claimed that Stokes, along with Jadeja, two of the best all-rounders in the world would light up the IPL.

ALSO READ| Why Shikhar Dhawan Wants Shubman Gill In Indian Side, And Not Himself

“The hype is unreal, but this photo is real!" wrote CSK in the caption sharing the million-dollar image.

Fans compared Jadeja and Stokes to the duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Check how fans reacted:

Two best all rounders in the world— Rakshit Shah - PATHAAN (@rshah2611) March 25, 2023

Fans used to fight for who’s the best all rounder of this era, CSK brought both of them together . Never imagined Stokes and Jadeja fans to unite this way .— Naman (@Mr_unknown23_) March 25, 2023

Mass pic maja pa pic.twitter.com/rvwuC5QShY— sbsathish (@Sbsathish1) March 25, 2023

Both the Best All rounders of the world ✅ #WhistlePodu— Kunal Bishwal (@KunalBishwal18) March 25, 2023

World cricket 02 biggest All Rounder & 100% sure that Rabindra Jadeja & Ben Stokes both r save 15/20 runs each & every match their fielding effort— Sushanta Mahanand (@Sushant77288897) March 25, 2023

Fans reaction after seeing two best Allrounders together in one team pic.twitter.com/XPm9AzGPRa— Abhi (@Yarig_helona) March 25, 2023

Jadeja nd Stokes in the same team : pic.twitter.com/qLDOIREf2h— Rahul Patil (@RahulPatil7A) March 25, 2023

Stokes was recently seen smashing the ball hard during his first training session and the Yellow Army are all set to take on Gujarat Titans in the inaugural fixture of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ| Ahead of IPL 2023 Rishabh Pant Gets Surprise Visit From Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth

Jadeja meanwhile has also been in sublime form for Team India, having won the Man of the Series award during the India-Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Get the latest Cricket News here