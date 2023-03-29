'Would Love to Have Rishabh Pant at All Our Home Games', Says DC Coach Ricky Ponting

The highly anticipated return of the Indian Premier League is right around the corner and the excitement is in the air as a majority of the nation’s populace eagerly awaits the curtain raiser of the money-rich T20 league.

As the new campaign rolls around, every franchise will have an eye on the coveted glittery trophy that awaits the winner of the tournament and the sides will look to put their best foot forward.

Heading into the season, there are a few changes at the capital city club as Delhi Capitals will be without the services of their skipper and attacking batsman Rishabh Pant, after he was ruled out of the competition following the horrific car crash that has sidelined him for a prolonged period.

It has been announced that Australian opener David Warner will lead the team in the absence of Pant.

However, DC head coach and Australian world cup winner, Ricky Ponting, revealed that the team from Delhi are looking to get the left-hander involved in the dressing room or the dugout, if his condition permits.

“I have spoken to Rishabh a bit. We are hoping to get him involved this season. I’d love to have him at all our home games," Ponting began.

“Having him in our dugout or our change room will be very special," said the former Australian skipper, who led the Aussies to the 2003 ICC World Cup.

But, Ponting threw his weight behind his compatriot Warner, to do an excellent job in leading the team in the upcoming edition of the lucrative T20 league.

“However, David Warner will do a great job. He has been a successful franchise cricket captain in the past. He’s excited to lead the team as well," said the 48-year-old.

DC are expected to gain a whole lot from the experience and knowledge of their Director of Cricket, former India team skipper, Sourav Ganguly.

Ponting alluded to the helping hand he has been receiving from the 50-year-old left-handed batsman from West Bengal.

“I have spoken to Sourav about the players we’ve got, possible line-ups, possible keepers and things like that," Ponting said.

“He has always got some good things to say to the players during training. It was a lot of fun to work with him in 2019 and we won a lot of games," the Australian recollected.

The Australian legend is also excited about the IPL moving back to the regular home-and-away format after three seasons,

The IPL is set to return to the home-and-away format of the tournament after a period of three years as an effect of COVID-19 restrictions and Ponting said that though all the travelling might take a toll on the players, he relishes the challenge of visiting and competing in multiple stadiums across the country.

“It’ll be harder on the players with much more travel in this IPL. But this is part and parcel of franchise cricket," Ponting explained.

“I think more travelling makes the tournament more exciting. We’ll get to play in a lot of different venues and in front of many different groups of fans," he concluded.

