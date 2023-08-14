'Would Pick Both Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for ODI World Cup': Former India Opener

Former opener Robin Uthappa feels that India should pick both Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in the squad for the ODI World Cup which will be played in October-November. Kuldeep and Chahal were a formidable spin duo for India in the past but after the 2019 ODI World Cup, India decided to pick one in the XI to add variety in the spin department by allowing space for a finger spinner. However, in recent times, the management went back to the old days and played both together in a few matches, but it hasn’t worked as planned for them thus far.

The duo is fondly known as KulCha by the fans as they recently played in the XI during the T20I series against West Indies but they failed to replicate the same magic together.

However, Uthappa suggested that he will pick both Chahal and Kuldeep in India’s squad for the marquee ODI World Cup.

“I would pick both Chahal and Kuldeep for the World Cup. Kuldeep is a much-improved bowler, and I would love to have him as an option in the team because every time he has got an opportunity, he has performed. He has performed out of his skin. I certainly think Kuldeep should also be an option. Kuldeep and Chahal are equally dangerous. Kuldeep and Chahal will be dangerous in the World Cup if given opportunities," Uthappa told Times of India.

The former opener suggested that India will be favourites to win the mega ICC event but the matches before the tournament will be crucial for them to finalise the 15-member squad.

“A loss in the series (vs Ireland) will affect the team very much. This is a T20I series and India will be playing a lot of T20 cricket before the T20 World Cup next year. There will be a lot of preparations. If India can get to a place where they have a few games left before the World Cup (ODI WC), they will have a team finalised, they will have an assured 15 members finalised, and they will find themselves in a good position. India at home are definitely favourites," Uthappa said.