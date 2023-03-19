WPL 2023: Adani Sportsline Welcomes New Principal Sponsor of Gujarat Giants

The Gujarat Giants, one of the five teams in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), have announced that leading snacks and savouries brand Gopal Snacks Pvt Ltd has joined as the official principal sponsor of Gujarat Giants.

For Gopal Snacks, the WPL represents a fantastic opportunity to further their plans in terms of supporting female athletes and the sporting ecosystem in the country. Gopal Snacks are well known for their commitment towards women empowerment.

“We have got a great response from the Women’s Premier League, and since it is directly related to our core objective of women empowerment, we decided to jump on the bandwagon and join the Adani Gujarat Giants,” said Mr Raj Hadvani, Executive Director, Gopal Snacks Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking about the partnership, Satyam Trivedi, Head of Adani Sportsline, said, “Adani Sportsline is proud to be a part of the growth of women’s sports in India, and we are thrilled to partner with Gopal, our esteemed sponsors in the Women’s Premier League, who share our vision of promoting women’s sports globally. Together, we are determined to add significant value to the emerging women’s sports stars of our nation.”

The BCCI’s initiative to help women’s cricket in India has left a deep impression on Gopal Snacks, who believe that the sport can grow by leaps and bounds in the future.

“Cricket is like a religion in India and the BCCI have taken a great decision to promote women’s cricket in the country. And if they promote women’s cricket in the same way as men’s cricket, the future is very bright. Women’s cricket definitely has a bright future in India,” added Mr Hadvani.

Gopal Snacks started their journey all the way back in 1994 and have since become a household name in snacks and savouries. True to their commitment, Gopal Snacks employs close to 700 women in their production units. An important part of the fabric of Indian culture for close to three decades, Gopal Snacks is a firm believer in women leading the way from the topmost rung in the hierarchy.

“At Gopal Snacks Private Limited, we ensure that the process of decision making actively involves our women employees, because of the different and important perspective they bring to the table. Our association with the Adani Gujarat Giants at the WPL is a source of pride for us, as both our teams believe in women empowerment and want to invest our collective energy in ensuring that we do everything we can to help the cause,” said Mrs Daksha Hadwani, Founder, Gopal Snacks Pvt Ltd.

