WPL 2023: DC Skipper Meg Lanning Wins Toss and Opts to Bowl, RCB Make 3 Changes
1-MIN READ

WPL 2023: DC Skipper Meg Lanning Wins Toss and Opts to Bowl, RCB Make 3 Changes

Published By: Amrit Santlani

PTI

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 19:23 IST

Mumbai, India

DC skipper Meg Lanning and RCB captain Smriti Mandhana at toss (WPL Twitter)

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl against Smriti Mandhana's RCB in WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl against struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore in their reverse leg fixture of the Women’s Premier League here on Monday.

RCB, who have lost four matches on the trot, made three changes drafting in Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose and Disha Kasat.

DC brought in Alice Capsey and Arundhati Reddy, replacing Laura Harris and Minnu Mani.

DC defeated RCB by 60 runs in their first leg match at the Brabourne Stadium.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey and Tara Norris.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh and Preeti Bose.



(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 13, 2023, 19:14 IST
last updated:March 13, 2023, 19:23 IST
