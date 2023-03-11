WPL 2023: Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp Star as Delhi Capitals Thrash Gujarat Giants by 10 Wickets

Delhi Capitals registered their third win of the Women’s Premier League as they got the better of Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

DC restricted GG to 105 for 9 in 20 overs before making quick work of the target as they chased down the total in just 7.1 overs with 10 wickets to spare.

Gujarat Giants won the toss and captain Sneh Rana opted to bat first as DC were asked to chase for the first time in the tournament.

South African Marizanne Kapp opened the bowling for the capital city team and she proved too hot to handle for the Gujarati women as she scalped Sabbihineni Meghana in the second ball of the game.

She struck again as she got rid of compatriot Laura Wolvaardt in her second over before sending back Ashleigh Gardner in the very next delivery.

GG’s Dayalan Hemalatha fell victim to Shika Pandey before Kapp dismissed Harleen Deol for 20 runs off 14 deliveries.

South African picked up her fifth wicket of the evening as she got rid of Sushma Verma in a sterling performance with the ball. She ended the evening with stunning figures of 3 for 15 in four overs with 16 dot balls in her spell.

Pandey would go on to claim two more wickets, while Radha Yadav got a wicket to her name.

Gujarat Giants did well to recover as they did after having slumped to a terrible position of 33/6 in the seventh over of the game.

Georgia Wareham’s 22-run knock and Kim Garth’s unbeaten 32 runs off 37 deliveries helped the Giants cross the triple-digit mark and register a total of 105 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.

Chasing 106, Delhi started off well as Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning took the Gujarat bowling attack to the cleaners. The 19-year-old Indian was on song as she hit Garth for three consecutive boundaries in the third over to give her side a lightning start.

DC raced to 57 for no loss in the first 4 overs thanks to some swashbuckling cricket from Shafali. The teenager brought up her half-century in just 19 deliveries to register the second-fastest fifty in the WPL.

Shafali went on to score a blistering unbeaten 76 as Lanning put the finishing touches on a crushing win for the team from the capital as they finished off the game without losing a single wicket and with nearly 13 overs to spare.

