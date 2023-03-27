'WPL and Delhi Capitals will Always Have a Special Place in My Heart': Shikha Pandey

The Delhi Capitals fought till the very last over but unfortunately went down by seven wickets against Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League Final at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. The Delhi Capitals posted 131/9 in their 20 overs before Mumbai Indians chased down the total in 19.3 overs.

Speaking about the final, Delhi Capitals’ all-rounder Shikha Pandey said, “All the conversations in the DC camp have been around being the best team players. The team that has the most team players usually wins. It didn’t work out for us this time, but I’m sure we will have many more titles in the longer run. We’ll try harder next season."

The Delhi Capitals were in deep trouble at 79/9, but then Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav strung a 52-run partnership for the last wicket. When asked about the unbeaten stand, Pandey said, “It would’ve been really nice to win the inaugural edition of the WPL. I can assure everyone that we tried our best. I was batting conservatively until Radha came in and played a big shot. And then she encouraged me to play my shots as well."

The all-rounder also spoke about what Captain Meg Lanning told the team before its bowling innings, “She just asked us to enjoy the game and bowl at our best. She also said that we play cricket for these challenging moments. I thought we could pull it off when we needed to defend 21 in the last two overs. But Amelia Kerr played some really good shots and Nat Sciver-Brunt also played a very good innings."

Pandey also summed up her experience at the WPL, “It was a really good tournament for me. The last one and a half years have been challenging for me. It was wonderful working with a great support staff and playing alongside legends. This tournament and DC will always have a special place in my heart."

