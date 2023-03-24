WPL 2023 Eliminator: Alyssa Healy Elects to Bowl vs Unchanged Mumbai Indians, Grace Harris Returns For UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2023 Eliminator at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Healy, who is also celebrating her birthday on Friday, guessed the flick of the coin right as she chose to chase the target looking at the results of the last few matches at the venue.

Warriorz made a couple of changes in their playing XI from the last match as Grace Harris and Rajeshwari Gayakwad returned to their side for the crucial clash.

Healy suggested that the wickets won’t change much in the second innings.

“Always nice to win the toss. Going to bowl tonight. Wicket looks a belter, don’t think it’ll change much. Hope dew comes in later. Last few teams batting first have lost the game. Few changes from the last match. Grace Harris comes back in, can’t remember all the others. Unfortunately Shabnim misses out," Healy said after winning the toss.

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that she would have also preferred to chase but is confident about the quality in the side. Mumbai Indians remained unchanged from their last league stage match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“When we played last time it was a very good wicket to bat on. Chasing is something everything prefers, would’ve done the same. But we have a decent side. When we started we were looking positive. But those two games turned the tables. But we want to be positive. Going with the same team," she added.

The winner of Friday’s contest will face Delhi Capitals in the final of inaugural season of Women’s Premier League on Sunday at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

