'Nothing But Respect for These Two': Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav's Fightback in WPL Final Sets Twitter Ablaze

Delhi Capitals’ decision to bat first in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 final on Sunday night went terribly wrong as they suffered one of the worst batting collapses of the tournament. Issy Wong, the hat-trick girl of Mumbai Indians, and Hayley Matthews picked up 3 wickets apiece while Amelia Kerr bagged a couple to reduce DC for 79 for 9 in 16 overs. In fact, Meg Lanning’s side lost six wickets for 6 runs, giving an edge to Harmanpreet’s MI. However, the last four overs of the DC innings saw a miraculous batting performance by Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav which aided the side set Mumbai a 132 target.

WPL 2023 Final: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - LIVE

Radha and Shikha scored 27 runs each and stitched an unbeaten 52 runs stand for the final wicket. While Radha faced 12 balls and smashed 2 fours and as any sixes, Shikha hit 3 boundaries and a six during her 17-ball stay in the middle. The duo showcased an exceptional performance that will surely be remembered for ages.

Pandey and Yadav also received immense praise on social media for turning up for the team at the right time. Here’s how the netizens reacted:

Pace-bowling allrounder Shikha Pandey just giving a gentle reminder that she is exactly that: a pace-bowling allrounder.#WPLFinal | #WPL— Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) March 26, 2023

Shikha Pandey wasn’t joking when she said this in 2010 on Facebook fan group. pic.twitter.com/5e5FcNyfUN— Izu (@outof22yards) March 26, 2023

Could this, could this, just be, the twist in the tail to the final. Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav keeping the flame burning for @DelhiCapitals— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 26, 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur appreciating Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey is peak “I am the Indian Captain first" vibes.— happy merchant (@fcharmanpreet) March 26, 2023

52* runs partnership in just 24 balls. That too by Indian women players Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav. Game on #WPLFinal pic.twitter.com/6dK3ttE8vZ— Sir BoiesX (@BoiesX45) March 26, 2023

How bold of Radha Yadav to celebrate like this in front of the Mumbai Indians fans! Loved it though. pic.twitter.com/lEFNsacagg— Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) March 20, 2023

52 run partnership for the last wicket. Some batting this by Shikha Pandey & Radha Yadav. Have put life back into the game.— Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) March 26, 2023

The 52-run stand between Shikha (27 not out from 17 balls) and Radha Yadav (27 not out from 12 balls) took them across the 100-mark and gave them a fighting chance.

ALSO READ | Johnson Charles Smashes Fastest Century for West Indies, Powers Team to Record Total vs South Africa

Earlier, Delhi Capitals were down to 74/5 in the 12th over and from there they could not recover as Jess Jonassen (2), Arundhati Reddy (0), Minnu Mani (2) and Taniya Bhatia (0) departed in quick succession as Hayley Matthew claimed three of them for figures of 4-2-5-3 while Kerr got Reddy in her 2-19 from four overs.

Get the latest Cricket News here