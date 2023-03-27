CHANGE LANGUAGE
WPL 2023 Awards List: Champion MI Receive Rs 5 Crore Prize Money, 5 Lakh to Yastika Bhatia - Here's Full List
1-MIN READ

WPL 2023 Awards List: Champion MI Receive Rs 5 Crore Prize Money, 5 Lakh to Yastika Bhatia - Here's Full List

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 00:30 IST

Mumbai, India

WPL 2023 - Full List of Awards (Photo: Twitter / Mumbai Indians)

WPL 2023 - Full List of Awards (Photo: Twitter / Mumbai Indians)

The winning team received a cash prize of Rs 5 crore along with the WPL silverware. On the other hand, runners-up Delhi Capitals took home a heft amount of Rs 3 crore

Mumbai Indians (MI) were crowned the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 winners on Sunday night. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals (DC) by 7 wickets to lift the trophy at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals suffered a collapse to be reduced to 79 for 9 in 16 overs but posted a respectable total of 131 for 9, thanks to a 52-run partnership for the unbroken 10th wicket between Shikha Pandey (27 not out) and Radha Yadav (27 not out).

WPL 2023 Final: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - HIGHLIGHTS | MATCH REPORT

It was not an easy run chase for MI but they eventually crossed the line, reaching 134 for 3 in 19.3 overs, with Sciver-Brunt and captain Harmanpreet (37) playing crucial roles.

RELATED NEWS

Apart from rewarding the top two teams, there were several other prizes which were distributed at the WPL 2023 final presentation ceremony.

Here’s the list of awards and the awardees:

Name of the AwardName of the Recipient Prize Money (in INR)
Powerful Striker of the MatchRadha Yadav1 Lakh
Player of the MatchNat Sciver-Brunt2.5 Lakh
Powerful Striker of the SeasonSophie Devine5 Lakh
Fair Play AwardMI & DC - SharedNA
Catch of the SeasonHarmanpreet Kaur5 Lakh
Purple CapHayley Matthews5 Lakh
Orange CapMeg Lanning5 Lakh
Most Valuable PlayerHayley Matthews5 Lakh
WPL Limited-edition WatchMatch Officials & Support StaffNA
Runners-upDelhi CapitalsRs 3 Crore
WinnersMumbai IndiansRs 5 Crore

Aakash Biswas
Aakash Biswas
