WPL 2023: How Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz Can Qualify Directly for the Final

The inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 season has reached the business end of the campaign and on a dramatic final day of league action, three of the five participating teams remain in contention for qualifying directly to the final. Both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are level on points at the top of the WPL 2023 points table, while UP Warriorz are third with 8 points.

As per the format of WPL 2023, the team which will finish at the top of the league standings will qualify directly for the final which is set to take place at the Brabourne Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG), placed fourth and fifth in the league standings can no longer qualify for the playoffs, so the battle will be between the top three to reach the final directly.

MI, DC and UP Warriorz will look to avoid playing the eliminator, thus setting up a dramatic final day of league action wherein Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will lock horns with Smriti Mandhana’s RCB whereas Alyssa Healy’s Warriorz will take on Meg Lanning’s Capitals.

Here’s a look at Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals’ qualification scenarios directly into the WPL 2023 final:

Delhi Capitals

Lanning and Co defeated MI on Monday as they dealt a massive blow to Harmanpreet’s side and their hopes of reaching the final directly. DC defeated MI by 9 wickets, overtaking the latter in the WPL 2023 points table, albeit only because of their superior net run rate with both teams tied at 10 points. A victory over UP Warriorz will confirm a place in the final for the Capitals unless MI beat RCB by a massive margin. Also, a defeat against Healy’s side could complicate matters for Delhi, thus they will be gunning for a victory tonight.

Mumbai Indians

While at one point in the tournament, Mumbai Indians topping the table and reaching the final looked like a mere formality but the tables have turned. Harmanpreet and Co need to defeat RCB and ensure their margin of victory is 33 runs greater than that of Delhi’s win over the Warriorz, should Lanning’s side win the contest. It goes without saying that MI can not afford another defeat if they want to qualify directly for the final, and if Healy’s side win tonight then they would lend a helping hand to Harmanpreet’s side.

UP Warriorz

Alyssa Healy’s side has a mountain to climb if they wish to finish at the top of the WPL 2023 standings given their poor net run rate. Not only will they have to upset Delhi Capitals, but they must also ensure their margin of victory is over 130 runs and hope that RCB can beat defeat MI by a margin of 105 runs.

