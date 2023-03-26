WATCH: DC Opener Shafali Verma's Wicket on Full Toss Grabs Eyeballs in WPL 2023 Final

The final of 2023 Women’s Premier League started on a controversial note as Shafali Verma’s dismissal grabbed several eyeballs. Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium. However, it didn’t work out well for the team as MI pacer Issy Wong dismissed Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey in the second over of the innings.

It was the third ball of the over when Wong bowled a full toss and Shafali hit it directly into Amelia Kerr’s hands. Shafali and her opening partner Meg Lanning were convinced that it was above waist high and MI opted for a review to check it. The third umpire took a look at it and it was almost a touch and go as ball-tracking was used to check the decision. It was given out as the third umpire thought it was dipped at the end. Lanning and Shafali were not impressed with the decision.

Live Score Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 Final Updates

Shafali was dismissed for 11 off 4 balls while Capsey also became the victim of Wong on a full-toss after just two balls for a duck.

Earlier, Lanning suggested it’s a good wicket to bat and said the team is confident to post a big score.

“We are going to bat. It looks like a good wicket, we are backing ourselves tonight. We had a good time, relaxed for a few days. We are up against Mumbai tonight. Spin has played a big role here. The bowlers have been effective throughout the tournament. Minnu Mani comes in for Poonam Yadav," Lanning said at the toss.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Get the latest Cricket News here