WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants Beat Delhi Capitals by 11 Runs To Register Second Win of Season

Gujarat Giants claimed their second win of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League with their 11-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Sneh Rana’s GG successfully defended their total of 147 runs as they managed to clean out DC for 136 runs in 18.4 overs.

Meg Lanning’s DC won the toss and put GG to bat first as the team from Gujarat lost their first wicket in the last ball of the very first over as Sophia Dukley was sent back to the pavilion by Marizanne Kapp.

But, the capital city team were made to wait for nearly 10 overs as Laura Wolvaardt and Harleen Deol put up a 49-run stand.

Harleen was dismissed for 31 runs in 33 deliveries by Jess Jonassen as Ashleigh Gardner walked in to stabilise the GG innings further.

Gardner and Wolvaardt put up an 81-run stand for the third wicket. Wolvaardt brought up her fifty (57 off 45 deliveries) before falling prey to Arundhati Reddy, but Gardner remained unbeaten on 51 off 33 balls as she propelled GG to a score of 147 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs.

Lanning and Shafali Verma opened the chase for DC, but the latter couldn’t reproduce her blinder against GG in their previous meeting as the 19-year-old went back to the hut after scoring just 8 runs before falling victim to Tanuja Kanwar.

Skipper Rana picked up the prized wicket of Lanning for 18 runs before Alice Capsey, who seemed to be in good touch, was run out by Dunkley.

Jemimah Rodriguez(1) couldn’t impact the game as she would have liked, falling to a Kim Garth delivery. Jess Jonassen was dismissed cheaply for four runs before Taniya Bhatia (1) followed her teammate in the dugout shortly after.

Kapp’s 36-run knock seemed to drive some life into the DC before she was caught short of the crease by Ashwani Kumari while attempting a run. Arundathi Reddy’s 25 off 17 gave DC a fighting chance but she couldn’t; see the game through as Garth claimed her second scalp of the night.

GG reclaimed their fourth position when Poonam Yadav was dismissed by Gardner as DC were bundled out for 136 runs, 11 short of the target in 18.4 overs.

