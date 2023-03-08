WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants Win Toss, Opt to Bat First Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Gujarat Giants stand-in captain Sneh Rana won the toss and opted to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match no. 6 of the inaugural Women’s Premier League 2023. Both the teams are yet to register a win having lost two matches each and tonight, one of them will break the duck while another will complete a hat-trick of defeats.

GG have taken the field with the same playing XI as against UP Warriorz but RCB have one change as they have benched Disha Kasat and brought in Poonam Kehmnar.

GG captain Sneh Rana said she opted to bat first because it’s a ‘used pitch’.

“It’s a used pitch. Want to bat freely with our batting depth. The environment was very positive - the kind of cricket we played," Rana said.

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana said she doesn’t mind chasing on this wicket. “Considering the wicket, I don’t mind doing both. But would’ve loved to bat as well," Mandhana said.

“First two games weren’t the way we wanted to start. It’s eight matches before the eliminator or the final. A very important game in that context," she added.

GG had a horror of a start to their WPL 2023 campaign as they suffered a massive defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener. Besides they also ended up losing their captain Beth Mooney to an injury and there’s no update on when she will be back in action. GG lost their second match to UPW in a thrilling fashion.

RCB have also suffered big defeats in both their matches, having lost to Delhi Capitals and MI.

Gujarat Giants XI: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (captain), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose

