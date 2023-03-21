WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur Finally Wins a Toss for MI, Elects to Bowl Against RCB; Check Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss against Royal Challengers Bangalore and elected to bowl first on March 21, Tuesday in the final league game of WPL 2023. After losing 7 consecutive tosses, Harmanpreet finally won the toss and had a laugh about it with Smriti Mandhana.

Both captains named an unchanged playing XI for the all-important contest as MI would look to win the match and try to qualify directly for the final by finishing at the top of WPL 2023.

RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score, WPL 2023

Harmanpreet speaking during the toss said that she was happy to win the toss finally and spoke about the past two defeats of Mumbai Indians, saying that such things happen in sport.

“We are bowling first. I am very happy that we have won the toss today. These things can happen in cricket, sometimes you are doing well and sometimes things don’t go well according to you, we have to be strong," said Kaur.

She further added that MI were looking for a victory with a big margin to pip Delhi Capitals to the top spot.

“Definitely it is a very important spot, we want to finish at the top and get to play for the finals. We are playing with the same team," she revealed.

ALSO READ| MS Dhoni or AB de Villiers? Virat Kohli Picks Fastest Runner Between Wickets, Names Pujara as ‘Worst’

RCB skipper Mandhana also revealed that she wanted to bowl first as well, given the fact that they chased well in the past two matches.

She also joked about Harmanpreet’s and her toss jinx.

“I think we’ve been talking about this in the Indian dressing room about her toss-winning abilities. I dind’t do anything. We’re used to it now in the Indian team but seven in a row might be a record. We were also looking to field first, because we have chased well in the last two games. It looks like a dry pitch and our spinners should get good help in the second half. We are going in with the same eleven," said Smriti.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Get the latest Cricket News here