'Wong is Always Excited to Bowl, Sciver-Brunt Can Take us Through in Any Game': Harmanpreet After MI Reach WPL Final

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur heaped praises on Issy Wong and Nat Sciver-Brunt for their match-winning performances against UP Warriorz in the Eliminator contest of Women’s Premier League 2023. Mumbai Indians reached the final of the inaugural season of WPL where they will clash against Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Wong claimed a hat-trick as Mumbai Indians dismantled UP Warriorz batting line-up for 110. The young English pacer produced something special in her third over of the spell where she dismissed Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh and Sophie Ecclestone in back-to-back deliveries. While it was Nat Sciver-Brunt, who set the platform for a massive victory. Sciver-Brunt was at her brutal best with the bat, clobbering nine fours and two sixes to make an unbeaten 72 and certainly made the most of an early lifeline when she was on six.

Harmanpreet talked highly of Wong and said she is always ready to take the ball and deliver for the team.

“We have a decent bowling wicket, we know anyone can come and take wickets. Wongy is always excited to bowl, today she was always there and very happy," Harmanpreet said in the post-match presentation.

“Nat Sciver-Brunt is someone who can take us through in any game, I am happy she did it today," she added.

The MI skipper further hailed the young players in the side for their impressive performances on the field as she said they are always ready to listen to the senior stars.

“We have young girls doing well on the field, we have always spoken about getting some run-outs and that was a crucial point in the game. They have a positive energy, they are ready to do their job and listen to us, whenever we talk to them," Harmanpreet said.

The final of the inaugural WPL will be played between the two best sides that occupied the top two spots of the points table with 12 points each, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians,

“They (Delhi Capitals) are a very good side and we just want to enjoy the final," Harmanpreet said.

