'We Surely Have to Bat Well Now': Harmanpreet Calls it High Time for MI to Bounce Back After 2 Straight Losses

Mumbai Indians suffered their second consecutive defeat in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Monday. The game against Delhi Capitals was an opportunity for Harmanpreet Kaur & Co to consolidate their position on the top of the points table. Had they come out with flying colours, they would have inched closer to sealing a berth in the season finale. But Mega Lanning and her girls have had different plans. A ruthless DC mowed down MI in the game, winning it by 10 wickets and capturing the top spot on the points table with the best net run rate.

DC were on top of their game right from the beginning. Marizanne Kapp (2/13) struck twice in two balls early on to help Delhi restrict Mumbai, who were put into bat, to a meagre 109 for 8. Shikha Pandey and Jess Jonassen also chipped in with two wickets for DC.

In reply, the likes of captain Meg Lanning (32 not out off 22 balls), Shafali Verma (33 off 15 balls) and Alice Capsey (38 not out of 18 balls) competed among themselves in hitting boundaries as their side chased down the target with 66 balls remaining.

The tournament witnessed a sudden slump in Mumbai Indians’ performance after winning 5 games on the trot and being the first to seal a playoff spot. At the post-match presentation, MI skipper stated that the team must bat up to its potential in the upcoming games.

“I think we were 40-50 runs short. We were looking for early breakthroughs but they batted very well. Dew was there but we didn’t bowl to our plans, we bowled really short today. Well, we surely have to bat well now. We do have good players but sometimes things like this can happen. We won’t get overconfident now and stick to our basics,” said Harmanpreet.

Mumbai Indians will now face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last league game on Tuesday. If MI manage to defeat Smriti Mandhana & Co while UP Warriorz manage to outsmart DC later in the day, then the Harmanpreet-led side will be through to the finals. If MI and DC both win their last league games, then their fate will be decided on the basis of their net run rate.

