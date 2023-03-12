WPL 2023: Hayley Matthews Survives Bizarre DRS Goof up in Mumbai Indians' Victory Over UP Warriorz

Mumbai Indians continued their unbeaten streak in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League as they got the better of UP Warriorz, thanks to Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten half-century.

In a match filled with notable performances from both sides, there was a bizarre DRS goof-up as MI all-rounder Hayley Matthews was subjected to a bizarre DRS goof-up in the fifth over of the game.

Sophie Ecclestone’s fifth delivery of the game sparked controversy and confusion as she appealed for an LBW against Matthews. The umpire’s original decision was given as a not-out, but UPW captain Alyssa Healy called for a DRS review.

The review turned out in favour of the Lucknow-based team and the umpire was asked to reverse his decision and signal the dismissal of Matthews, which he did.

But, there was further drama in store as it turned out that the DRS umpire had reviewed a different delivery and provided a decision in accordance with that particular ball.

Once the DRS umpire rectified his mistake and reviewed the right delivery it so turned out that the correct decision swung in favour of the MI player.

Matthews was eventually dismissed for 12 runs while her opening partner Yasthika Bhatia notched up a quickfire 42 off 27 deliveries.

The Maharashtra-based team would go on to achieve their target in 17.3 overs with 8 wickets to spare riding on Harmanpreet’s unbeaten 53-run knock, supported ably by England’s Nat Sciver.

MI’s Saika Ishaque was once again the pick of the bowlers as she took her wicket tally to 12 wickets in 4 games with her sterling 3 for 33 performance with the ball.

Amelia Kerr added two more wickets for the MI, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad chipped in with a scalp of her own.

Mumbai remain undefeated after having won all four of their games in the WPL and have now beaten all the other teams in the league.

MI have 8 points from 4 games and sit comfortably at the top of the table, followed by Delhi Capitals with 6 points.

UP Warriorz are placed third with 4 points from as many games and Gujarat Giants stand fourth with 2 points.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are the only team yet to open their account and sit at the very bottom of the rankings table.

