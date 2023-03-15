WPL 2023: How Royal Challengers Bangalore Can Qualify For The Playoff

Royal Challengers Bangalore are enduring a nightmare of a start to life in the inaugural Women’s Premier League. The Smriti Mandhana-led side has lost all their five matches and there hopes of qualifying for the playoffs are hanging by a thread.

On the other end of the WPL 2023 spectrum is Mumbai Indians, a team that can do no wrong having won all their five matches so far and becoming the first to make it to the playoffs. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led franchise defeated Gujarat Giants on Tuesday to maintain their grip over the top spot.

Delhi Capitals are currently second on the table and if they continue their current run, should join MI in the playoffs.

However, the team that finishes the league stage on top will directly qualify for the final while the next two on the list will fight it out in an Eliminator for the other spot.

As per the current standings, UP Warriorz are third while Gujarat Giants are fourth.

How RCB Can Qualify For The Playoff?

They may have lost five matches, languishing at the bottom of the pile but RCB are still alive in the playoff race, mathematically. However, they will need a little rub of green their way for that to materialise.

How?

For starters, RCB must win all their remaining three matches. They face UP Warriorz on Wednesday, Gujarat Giants on Saturday and Mumbai Indians next Tuesday.

Should they achieve that, it will take their points tally to six from eight matches.

Half the job done.

Now comes the time to pray.

Pray for?

Pray that UP Warriorz lose all their remaining four matches and they remain with four points.

Secondly, RCB will hope that Gujarat Giants defeat UP Warriorz but lose their other two matches. It will keep them to four points as well meaning RCB finish third and qualify without bringing into play complex net run-rate calculations.

Are Their Other Possiblities?

Yes, but it will get complicated.

How?

Should UP Warriorz end up winning one of their remaining matches, it will bring them up to six points - same as RCB should they win all their remaining fixtures. Additionally, if Gujarat Giants win two of their remaining fixtures, they will also have six points.

There’s also a possibility of all three finishing with four points each which will also bring NRR into play. As of now, UP Warriorz have the best NRR of the three teams.

