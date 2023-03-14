WPL 2023: 'Jess Jonassen And Marizanne Kapp Have Nerves of Steel'

Delhi Capitals continued their terrific form at the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2023 as they recorded a thrilling six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Shikha Pandey picked up figures of 3/23 to help DC restrict RCB to 150/4 despite Ellyse Perry’s superb half-century and a blistering innings from Richa Ghosh.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Reveals How Fans Inundate Him With Requests For a Hundred

DC then chased down the target in 19.4 overs.

“I knew that RCB would come hard at us and I wanted to embrace the occasion. I was proud of the catch I took to dismiss Heather Knight," Pandey said.

“At the halfway mark, I was very confident that we would win with two overs to spare. It got really tense towards the end as RCB bowled really well. There were a few nerves in the dressing room but we also had faith in our batters," she added.

DC were in a spot of bother when they lost their fourth wicket for 109 in the 15th over, but Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen strung a fantastic partnership of 45 runs to take their team home.

Speaking about the unbeaten partnership, Pandey said, “This match was a good learning curve for us. The team needs to know that it has the capability to win close games. Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp have nerves of steel. They stayed calm and took us over the line."

Also Read: BCCI Appeals Against ICC’s ‘Poor’ Rating to Indore Pitch

DC, who have won four of their five matches of the WPL 2023 so far, will next take on Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Get the latest Cricket News here