WPL 2023: Meg Lanning Wins Orange Cap, Hayley Mathews Claims Purple Cap

Meg Lanning won the Orange Cap and Hayley Mathews claimed the Purple Cap in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Lanning, who captained the Delhi Capitals, scored a total of 345 runs from nine games, at an average of 49.28 and a strike rate of 139.11. The Australian hit two fifties with the highest score of 72. She managed to 50 fours and 6 sixes over the course of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians’ Natalie Sciver-Brunt finished second with 332 runs from 10 games ahead of Tahila McGrath, who played for UP Warriroz, with 302 runs from nine games.

Mumbai Indians’ Hayley Mathews won the Purple Cap as she finished the tournament with 16 wickets, the same as UP Warriorz’s Sophie Ecclestone. But the West Indian MI star picked up the wickets in 10 games at an average of 12.62, at a strike rate of 12.75 and an economy of 5.94. MI’s Amelia Kerr finished third with 15 wickets.

Hayley Matthews was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of WPL.

“Happy to contribute, being able to do things with both bat and ball. Continously trying to improve and the conditions help my off-spin. Important to take back the award but more happy to win with Mumbai Indians. (On what she wants to be remembered for - batting or bowling) Whichever is better on that day," she said after end of the final.

Harmanpreet Kaur won the Catch of the Season award for her one-handed effort to dismiss Devika Vaidya of UP Warriorz.

Yastika Bhatia won the Emerging Player of the Year award.

Nat Sciver-Brunt had the highest average with 66.4 and Shafali Verma had the highest strike rate with 185.29.

Sophie Ecclestone posted the highest score of the tournament with her 36-ball 99 that she scored against Gujarat Giants.

Shafali Verma and Sophie Devine finished tied for most sixes in the tournament with 13.

Marizzane Kapp had the best figures in a game, with the 5/15 that she produced against Gujarat Giants.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals shared the Fairplay award for the season.

