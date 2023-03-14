WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Qualify For Play-Offs With 5th Consecutive Win, Beat Gujarat Giants by 55 Runs

Mumbai Indians continued their dominance in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 with their fifth consecutive victory, thereby becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs with a 55-run win over Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will either play in the final, or they will qualify for the eliminator, thus sealing their place in the top three with 10 points from five games.

Earlier, Giants’ captain Sneh Rana had won the toss and elected to bowl first, after which MI got off to a rocky start having lost Hayley Matthews early, but Nat Sciver-Brunt and Yastika Bhatia steadied the ship.

Skipper Harmanpreet smashed a fifty, and put the finishing touches on her side’s total helping them put up 162/8 although they restricted the Giants to a total of 107/9 runs to confirm their fifth win in a row.

Matthews had an off-day with the bat, but contributed with the ball and chipped in with 3 wickets, giving away 23 runs in 4 overs.

Saika Ishaque went wicketless for the first time, although she was economical once again giving away just 20 runs in her spell.

Earlier in the match, Brunt scored 36 runs, Yastika added 44, and Harmanpreet put the finishing touches on the total. Ashleigh Gardner was the pick of the bowlers for the Giants, with 3 wickets giving away 34 runs.

Skipper Rana was economical as well, as she gave away just 20 runs and also chipped in with a solitary wicket of Issy Wong.

Needing a total of 163 to win, the Giants had a total collapse in their chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

The chase got off to the worst possible start, Sophia Dunkley was dismissed on a duck, which started the fall of wickets.

Deol was the only positive for the Giants perhaps, she inflicted a sublime run out earlier in the game, took a great catch to dismiss Kaur and scored 22 runs to return as the highest-run scorer for her side on the day.

