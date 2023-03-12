WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur Shines as Mumbai Indians Remain Unbeaten With Clinical Win Over UP Warriorz

Mumbai Indians registered their fourth straight win in the Women’s Premier League against UP Warriorz on Sunday to remain unbeaten in the inaugural tournament.

UPW put up 159 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs, but the team from Mumbai cruised to yet another victory as they managed to better the total in 17.3 overs with 8 wickets to spare.

UP Warriors skipper Alyssa Healy won the coin toss and opted to bat first against Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians, and went on to open the innings with aplomb as she scored a well-made half-century.

The Australian lead from the front with her 58 off 46 deliveries as Devika Vaidhya was dismissed cheaply for six runs as purple cap holder Saika Ishaque sent her back to the pavilion. Kiran Navigre scored 17 before falling prey to Amelia Kerr.

Australian Talia Mcgrath came into bat 58 for 2 and put up an 82-run stand alongside compatriot and captain Healy before the latter was dismissed by Ishaque.

McGrath’s calculated 50 off 37 balls propelled the Lucknow-based team on their way to a 150-plus score. Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma were also sent back to the hut for single-digit scores by Hayley Mattews and Kerr respectively.

Saika Ishaque took her wickets tally for the season to 12 in four games with her 3 for 33 against UPW, while Kerr ended with figures of 2 for 33 and Matthews finished the evening with a wicket to her name.

Matthews came out to open MI’s innings along with Yasthika Bhatia, who took on the UPW bowling attack valiantly en route to her 42 off 27, before being scalped by Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Matthews followed her teammate to the dugout in the very next over as she was caught by Sophie Ecclestone off her own bowling.

Englishwoman Nat Sciver and MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur built up a patient partnership to steer the game away from the Lucknow-based side.

The Indian captain scored an unbeaten 53 while Sciver notched up 45 runs off her willow off 31 deliveries to claim the win in 17.3 overs.

With the win, Mumbai Indians have won all four of their games and stand atop the league table with eight points to their name.

UP Warriorz slumped to their second defeat in their four games and remain third in the rankings with 4 points.

