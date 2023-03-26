'We Know How Dangerous They Are': Harmanpreet Says MI are Prepared to Face Lanning-Shafali Duo in WPL Final

The stage is set at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium where Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals will square off against Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians in the first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) final. It’s not the first time when the two captains are meeting in the grand finale of a tournament. Last month, they were up against each other in the Women’s T20 World Cup final in South Africa where the Aussies lifted the trophy.

Mumbai skipper Harmanpreet feels the scenario is different now. In the pre-match presser, she said the past cannot be changed but they can always work hard for a better future.

“This is a different scenario. Our team is doing really well. Even Delhi has been doing good. I think we are looking forward to that (Final). And whatever happened (their previous encounters in the finals) is past. We cannot change. But we always want to do well in the future,” said Harmanpreet at the pre-match presser.

Delhi skipper Meg Lanning also enjoys the challenge of facing Harmanpreet Kaur, adding that the Indian batter has proved herself as a great leader.

“Coming up against Harman is always a good challenge. She has shown that she is an excellent leader and gets results both individually and within the team. It is always a great contest against a team led by Harman. We always look forward to challenges like that coming into the tournament. Putting teams together on short notice has been a good learning opportunity for all of us.

Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma have formed a formidable opening pair for the Delhi Capitals. While the captain currently holds the Orange Cap with 310 runs in 8 games, her partner has amassed 241 runs in as many matches and possesses a strike rate of 182.58.

These two batters will definitely be going to threaten the Mumbai bowling attack in the big final but Harmanpreet says her side is ready to face the challenge.

“I think in this tournament, they are the best opening combination. Against us also in the last game, they did really well. Even against other teams, they are giving good starts. We know what they can do and how dangerous they are. We have some plans, and hopefully, we will execute them in the final,” Harmanpreet said.

