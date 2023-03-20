WPL 2023, MI v DC: Unchanged Delhi Capitals Bowl First, Pooja Vastrakar Comes in for Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and decided to bowl first at Navi Mumbai’s Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in match 18 of the Women’s Premier League on Monday.

With both sides already through to the playoff, the game is not inconsequential as MI and DC will be a battle for first place and a direct entry to the final.

WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - LIVE

Meg Lanning said that DC will be playing with the same side that played the last game.

“We’ll bowl first, no real reason. Just going to see how it goes. Same team, the same combination as the previous game. The idea is to keep it as simple as we can, be consistent and hopefully get the job done," Lanning said at the toss.

Harmanpreet Kaur lost yet another toss and revealed that MI has made one change to their side for the game.

“Toss is not in my control, you have to accept whatever. We are a very balanced side, so no complaints in terms of batting or bowling first. In the last game, batting is something we want to show more responsibility. We are fairly confident and have a balanced side, just need to execute the plans. One change for us, Pooja Vastrakar comes in to replace Dhara (Gujjar)," Harmanpreet said at the toss.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians - Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Delhi Capitals - Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

